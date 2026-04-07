Government tells Supreme Court not to define 'essential religious practices' India Apr 07, 2026

Ahead of a key Supreme Court hearing, the government has told the court not to define what counts as "essential religious practices" in Hinduism.

It argues that Hinduism is super diverse (more a way of life than a set of fixed rules) and putting strict labels could mess with its unique traditions.

This all ties back to the Sabarimala temple debate, where the court had ruled in 2018 that women of all ages should be allowed entry.