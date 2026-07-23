Government to block licenses and registrations for unpaid e-challans

You'll get notified about these actions electronically: recipients will receive electronic alerts.

These rules skip challans still in court or related to vehicle tax applications.

States will also need to set up digital systems so cases wrap up within 30 days, and officials who delay could be fined ₹5,000-₹10,000.

There are also new steps for canceling scrapped vehicles' registrations, all aimed at making roads safer and traffic management smoother.