Government to block licenses and registrations for unpaid e-challans
India
Missed paying your traffic e-challan? The government wants to make things stricter.
If you don't clear your fines after they're final, you could face a blocked driver's license, blocked vehicle registration, and your car flagged as "Not to be Transacted" on official portals.
Electronic notices and officials face fines
You'll get notified about these actions electronically: recipients will receive electronic alerts.
These rules skip challans still in court or related to vehicle tax applications.
States will also need to set up digital systems so cases wrap up within 30 days, and officials who delay could be fined ₹5,000-₹10,000.
There are also new steps for canceling scrapped vehicles' registrations, all aimed at making roads safer and traffic management smoother.