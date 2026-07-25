Government to bring Public Examinations Amendment Bill in Parliament Monday
India
The government is set to bring the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament on Monday.
This bill is all about cracking down on exam fraud (think paper leaks and cheating scandals) by making penalties tougher and speeding up investigations.
The move comes after ongoing protests.
Bill proposes 5-10yr jail ₹50L fines
If passed, the minimum jail time for offenders will jump from three to five years, with a maximum of 10 years.
Fines are getting steeper too, rising from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh.
Plus, companies that help conduct exams will now be held more responsible if things go wrong, aiming to close loopholes and keep exams fair for everyone.