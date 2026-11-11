Government to convert Delhi's North and South Blocks into museum
Big news for history buffs and culture lovers: the government is turning Delhi's famous North and South Block buildings into the Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum.
With a budget of ₹3,230 crore, this museum will cover over 100,000 square meters, making it even bigger than the Louvre or the British Museum.
Thematic galleries with AR and AI
Get ready for thematic galleries tracing India's civilizational journey, complete with AR experiences and AI-powered exhibits.
The space will also have hangout spots like food courts, a kids' zone, and performance areas.
Designed to welcome up to 30,000 people daily (and crowds of up to 10,000,000 every year), timed entries and crowd-management arrangements should keep things smooth while you explore.