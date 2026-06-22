Government to finalize Western Ghats ESA plan covering 56,000 km2

States split over Western Ghats ESA

Once officially notified, these ESA boundaries will have legal backing under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Gujarat, Goa, and Maharashtra seem ready to sign off; Kerala wants its protected area trimmed further and Karnataka is not fully on board yet.

The Western Ghats are not just scenic; they are a UNESCO-recognised biodiversity hotspot and one of Earth's biodiversity hotspots.

They help control India's climate, feed major rivers like Krishna and Cauvery, and shelter rare wildlife like Nilgiri tahr and lion-tailed macaque.