Government to introduce S M L clothing sizes across India
India
Shopping for clothes in India is about to get easier!
The government plans to roll out a new sizing system using familiar labels like S, M, and L.
This move aims to solve the annoying size differences between brands and make finding your fit less of a headache.
It's all about making things more consistent for everyone.
NIFT study underpins India-specific sizes
The new sizes are based on a huge study by NIFT, where more than 25,000 people ages 15 and older were measured.
Experts are now working out the final details, so these sizes actually match Indian body types, not just US or UK charts.
So soon, buying clothes that actually fit should be way simpler.