Government to invest ₹12,000-15,000cr for towers in 35,000 villages
Big news for rural connectivity: the government is investing ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 crore to set up telecom towers in about 35,000 villages where telecom infrastructure is not commercially viable.
Announced by Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the India Mobile Congress 2026, this move aims to make sure even remote areas get network access.
Jyotiraditya Scindia urges network sharing
Scindia talked about making networks work better together and sharing infrastructure: think of it like building digital highways so everyone can travel faster.
With over 99% of villages already on 4G and nearly all districts covered by 5G, these new towers will help push advanced tech like AI and future networks (hello, 6G!) deeper into rural India.
The goal: bridge the digital gap between cities and villages for good.