Government to invest ₹1,800cr in immigration, visa system upgrade
India
Big news for travelers: the government is investing ₹1,800 crore to upgrade India's immigration and visa system over the next five years.
The goal? Smoother travel, stronger security, and faster processing for legitimate international travelers.
Tech upgrades and faster processing
Expect tech upgrades like mobile services, self-service kiosks, and digital platforms at airports.
Automated e-gates are already operational at 13 major airports, meaning that for travelers using them clearance can be around 30 seconds; overall passenger clearance averages about 2.5-3 minutes.
All these changes are set to make trips quicker and easier, whether you're heading abroad for medical, work, or a holiday.