Government to invest ₹1,800cr in immigration, visa system upgrade

Tech upgrades and faster processing

Expect tech upgrades like mobile services, self-service kiosks, and digital platforms at airports.

Automated e-gates are already operational at 13 major airports, meaning that for travelers using them clearance can be around 30 seconds; overall passenger clearance averages about 2.5-3 minutes.

All these changes are set to make trips quicker and easier, whether you're heading abroad for medical, work, or a holiday.