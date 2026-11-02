Government to retain over 25% Agniveers after 4-year term
Big update for Agniveers: The government is looking to keep more than the current 25% of Agniveers in service after their initial four-year term.
The government has taken a decision at the higher level to increase the number of Agniveers to be retained into the forces, and the exact service-wise numbers will be announced later.
We'll know more by November 21, 2026, when the Navy batch finishes its term.
Agnipath recruited around 270,000 into Army
Launched in 2022, the Agnipath scheme brought in thousands of Agniveers across the Army, Air Force, and Navy.
Unlike regular soldiers, they serve a short four-year stint and don't get pensions.
In the last four years, around 270,000 Agniveers were recruited into the Army alone, this move could mean longer careers and more opportunities for those hoping to stay on.