Government to set up 4 battery material processing parks
The government plans to set up four dedicated critical minerals processing parks across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.
This move is part of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) and aims to ramp up local battery material production, especially lithium and nickel, so we rely less on imports and support clean energy projects.
States to lead parks with ₹34,300cr
These parks will build strong supply chains for key minerals needed in batteries, which power everything from electric vehicles to renewable energy systems.
Mines Secretary Keshav Chandra highlighted how crucial these materials are for global growth.
State governments will lead the charge with central support, backed by a ₹34,300 crore budget over seven years.
The NCMM also plans to boost mineral exploration to make India more self-reliant in green technology.