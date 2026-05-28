Government to take Delhi Gymkhana Club land for offices, homes
The government is planning to take over the historic Delhi Gymkhana Club's land to build new offices and homes, right near the prime minister's residence.
The club, which has been around since 1913 and was once a hangout for colonial officers, is now being asked to make way for "strengthening defense infrastructure, vital public security purposes, urgent governance needs and integrated public-interest projects," according to an official letter.
Members challenge June 5 vacate deadline
The club has been told to vacate its premises by June 5, 2026, sparking legal battles from members who want to keep it running.
In recent years, the government has already stepped in: back in 2022, 15 government-nominated directors were allowed by the National Company Law Tribunal to join its governing body after concerns about mismanagement.
It looks like this iconic spot might soon be part of a bigger government makeover.