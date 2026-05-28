Government to take Delhi Gymkhana Club land for offices, homes India May 28, 2026

The government is planning to take over the historic Delhi Gymkhana Club's land to build new offices and homes, right near the prime minister's residence.

The club, which has been around since 1913 and was once a hangout for colonial officers, is now being asked to make way for "strengthening defense infrastructure, vital public security purposes, urgent governance needs and integrated public-interest projects," according to an official letter.