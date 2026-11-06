Government tweaks Agnipath affecting 9 batches, post-December 2026 recruits unaffected
India
The government just updated the Agnipath scheme, but if you're planning to join after December 2026, nothing changes for now; you'll still serve under the four-year model.
The tweaks only apply to nine batches of current Agniveers, and any future updates will depend on what the military needs.
Quarter regularized, majority may extend
For those already serving, 25% will move into the regular force after four years as before.
The other 75% get a shot at staying two extra years and joining up after six years, if they meet fitness and discipline standards.
The government calls this an additional engagement period, aiming to give current recruits more flexibility without shaking up the core plan.