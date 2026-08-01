Government unveils 10-step NEET security plan with air-gapped AI
After the NEET paper leak drama, the government is shaking things up.
They've announced a new 10-step security system for NEET, with air-gapped AI systems for initial drafting, tamper-evident packaging, and every question paper and OMR sheet now carries a unique serial number tied to a specific candidate.
These updates were shared in court after the recent leak forced the exam to be canceled and rescheduled.
NEET cheating carries 10yr 1cr penalty
The new law means anyone caught cheating could face up to 10 years in jail and a ₹1 crore fine, much stricter than before.
There's also a High-Powered Task Force (led by Infosys co-founder and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani) looking at using AI and blockchain to make exams safer.
The Supreme Court sought more details before making any final calls about who should run future exams.