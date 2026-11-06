Government upgrades Agnipath scheme with ₹10.04L and ₹15.94L payouts
India
Big news for Agniveers: the government just upgraded the Agnipath scheme, making it more rewarding for those serving in the armed forces.
Now, if you finish your four-year stint, you'll walk away with ₹10.04 lakh, and if you decide to extend your service by two more years (making it six in total), that amount jumps up to ₹15.94 lakh.
The move aims to address worries about pay and life after service.
Government allows 75% Agniveers 2-year extension
The update also lets 75% of Agniveers extend their service by two years for better benefits, while keeping their seniority intact if they join as regular soldiers later.
Officials say these changes don't alter the scheme's core but make it easier for Agniveers to build a lasting career in the armed forces if they want to stick around longer.