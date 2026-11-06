Government upgrades Agnipath scheme with ₹10.04L and ₹15.94L payouts

Big news for Agniveers: the government just upgraded the Agnipath scheme, making it more rewarding for those serving in the armed forces.

Now, if you finish your four-year stint, you'll walk away with ₹10.04 lakh, and if you decide to extend your service by two more years (making it six in total), that amount jumps up to ₹15.94 lakh.

The move aims to address worries about pay and life after service.