Government weather alert wakes Noida residents, locks phones late night
India
Noida and nearby areas got hit with a late Thursday night government weather alert, warning about rain and thunderstorms.
The message came with loud ringtones and vibrations, waking people up and locking their phones until they acknowledged it.
Many found the timing unnecessary, especially since it interrupted their sleep for something that wasn't an emergency.
Residents question alerts, experts urge calibration
Frustrated residents took to social media to question why these late-night notifications are sent at all.
Some called them a nuisance, saying alerts should only pop up for real emergencies.
Experts also chimed in, suggesting the system may need to be calibrated or fine-tuned with real-time events so people don't start ignoring important warnings.