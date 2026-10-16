Government widens census enumerator eligibility beyond teachers and clerical staff
India
The government just widened the census team; now, not only government school teachers, private school teachers, and clerical staff (from both public offices and some private organizations) can be chosen as census enumerators.
This update, announced on Friday, October 16, 2026, tweaks the old rules so more people can help out with the massive data-gathering effort.
States and union territories gain flexibility
This change gives states and union territories more flexibility to pick the right people for the job, making it easier to run such a huge operation smoothly.
The census rules have been updated several times since 1990 to keep up with changing needs.
This latest move is another step toward modernizing how things are done.