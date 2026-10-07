Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar urges youth to research 'Vande Mataram'
India
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is urging the younger generation through research to dive deeper into the history and meaning of the national song, Vande Mataram.
At a Central University of Kerala seminar, he said it's not just about knowing the words: what matters is understanding its spirit and why it's important for India today.
Arlekar urges unity amid student protest
Arlekar pointed out that Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and celebrated by Rabindranath Tagore, should inspire young people.
His talk came as student groups protested J Nandakumar's participation at the event, raising concerns about restricted access.
The Governor called for unity and urged everyone to stay engaged in positive social action.