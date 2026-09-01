MP Governor approves rejection of prosecution sanction against minister
What's the story
Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel has approved the state Cabinet's recommendation not to grant prosecution sanction against Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah. The decision comes after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Shah's controversial remarks about Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi completed its investigation. The Madhya Pradesh government had earlier informed the Supreme Court that a decision on the prosecution sanction was pending at the Governor's level.
Decision process
Recommendation sent to governor
The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, had decided on August 25 against granting sanction for Shah's prosecution. This recommendation was sent to Governor Patel.
The decision was taken on the same day that a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana heard the matter.
Legal proceedings
Court adjourned to await decision
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj informed the court that the SIT had completed its investigation and sent a proposal for sanction to the Governor.
The court asked what would happen next after a decision on sanction. If granted, a chargesheet would be filed; if refused, an agency closure report would be submitted.
The court then adjourned proceedings to await this decision.
Legal challenge
Shah's plea in SC
Shah has challenged the suo motu proceedings of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and its direction to register an FIR against him over his remarks.
Senior advocate Maninder Singh argued before the Supreme Court that Shah had apologized for his comments and requested that this be considered by the sanctioning authority.
The Chief Justice did not comment on this request.
Case background
Case stems from comments made in May 2025
The case stems from remarks made by Shah at a public program in Mhow in May 2025. His comments were perceived to be directed at Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media during Operation Sindoor.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognizance of these remarks on May 14, 2025, ordering an FIR to be registered.
A day later, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the FIR's drafting and decided to monitor the investigation.
Legal developments
SIT sought prosecution sanction under Section 196
Shah then approached the Supreme Court, which granted him interim protection from arrest on May 19, 2025. The court also ordered a three-member SIT to investigate the case.
The SIT later sought prosecution sanction against Shah under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
This request had been pending with state authorities since August 19, 2025.