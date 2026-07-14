Karnataka: Governor suspends KPSC chair over daughter's illegal selection

The Governor's Secretariat received complaints alleging that Sahukar facilitated the illegal selection of his two daughters, one as an Industrial Extension Officer and the other as a Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Department of Industries & Commerce, according to reports.

It was alleged that he didn't recuse himself from the recruitment process or disclose a conflict of interest.

One daughter allegedly obtained an income and caste certificate declaring a family income of ₹40,000 to claim OBC reservation benefits.