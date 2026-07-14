Karnataka: Governor suspends KPSC chair over daughter's illegal selection
What's the story
In a historic move, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has suspended Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, the Chairman of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). The suspension comes amid allegations of misconduct in the illegal selection of his daughter through a KPSC recruitment process. The governor has recommended an inquiry into these allegations under Article 317(1) of the Constitution.
Misconduct claims
Allegations of bias in recruitment process
The Governor's Secretariat received complaints alleging that Sahukar facilitated the illegal selection of his two daughters, one as an Industrial Extension Officer and the other as a Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Department of Industries & Commerce, according to reports.
It was alleged that he didn't recuse himself from the recruitment process or disclose a conflict of interest.
One daughter allegedly obtained an income and caste certificate declaring a family income of ₹40,000 to claim OBC reservation benefits.
Investigation outcome
Restrictions allegedly concealed during recruitment process
The Governor's Secretariat also noted that a Karnataka government order from March 30, 2002, prohibits children of a Public Service Commission chairman from claiming reservation benefits under the backward classes quota.
This restriction was allegedly concealed during the recruitment process.
After examining Sahukar's income and property declarations, the Secretariat found prima facie evidence of "misbehavior," warranting action under Article 317(1) of the Constitution.
Career overview
Sahukar appointed by former Karnataka Governor
Sahukar has been with the KPSC since September 2019 and became its chairman in April 2021. His appointment was made by then Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala.
The Governor has now directed the senior-most member of the commission to assume chairperson duties until further orders from the President of India.
Dr. B Prabhudev is currently serving as the Acting Chairperson.