Govind Mohan asks SC about internet shutdown during Delhi protests
India
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has asked the Supreme Court if he can shut down the internet during protests, saying it helps keep things under control.
He apologized for not following court orders during the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi, explaining that closing some metro stations and suspending internet were tough calls made to prevent chaos.
SC seeks explanation on metro closures
The Supreme Court wasn't thrilled about the metro closures and has asked Mohan, along with Delhi's Police Commissioner and DMRC's chairperson, to explain themselves in detail.