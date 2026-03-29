Govind Mohan urges central officials to self-enumerate for Census 2027
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan is encouraging all central government officials to use a new online portal to self-enumerate for Census 2027.
This move aims to boost public participation and make the process smoother for everyone.
The upcoming census will include caste data and be split into two phases: House Listing Operation (HLO) starting this April, and Population Enumeration (PE) in February 2027.
Census portal supports inclusive multilingual enumeration
The self-enumeration portal, available in multiple languages, lets any household member fill out details securely in about 15 to 20 minutes, with a unique ID for verification.
The census will collect data on the sex of transgender-headed households alongside male and female categories, making the census more inclusive.
Around 33.2 million enumerators, supervisors and other senior census officers are involved, and the exercise includes new technology-enabled features such as a self-enumeration portal.