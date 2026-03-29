Govind Mohan urges central officials to self-enumerate for Census 2027

Census portal supports inclusive multilingual enumeration

The self-enumeration portal, available in multiple languages, lets any household member fill out details securely in about 15 to 20 minutes, with a unique ID for verification.

The census will collect data on the sex of transgender-headed households alongside male and female categories, making the census more inclusive.

Around 33.2 million enumerators, supervisors and other senior census officers are involved, and the exercise includes new technology-enabled features such as a self-enumeration portal.