Govindpuri fire kills 3, 2 critical as CCTV shows woman
India
A late-night fire in Delhi's Govindpuri area on June 12 claimed three lives and left two others fighting for survival.
Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage shows a woman, her face covered, entering the building just before flames broke out, then leaving moments later.
This has police looking closely at possible foul play.
Woman from CCTV named main suspect
The victims were all from one family: Pankaj, 28; his grandmother, Sushila Devi, 70; and his sister, Soni, 20.
Two other relatives, Guddi Devi and Moni, are in critical condition.
Police have identified the woman from the footage as a main suspect, and forensic teams are now working to figure out if this was an accident or something more deliberate.