Govindpuri fire kills 3, 2 critical as CCTV shows woman

Woman from CCTV named main suspect

The victims were all from one family: Pankaj, 28; his grandmother, Sushila Devi, 70; and his sister, Soni, 20.

Two other relatives, Guddi Devi and Moni, are in critical condition.

Police have identified the woman from the footage as a main suspect, and forensic teams are now working to figure out if this was an accident or something more deliberate.