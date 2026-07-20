CJP claims government has reached out for 1st time
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has claimed that the government has reached out to them for the first time since their protest began. The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, since June 20, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged failures in the education system and paper leaks. The protest intensified after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk sat on an indefinite hunger strike on June 28.
Dialogue offer
No clarity from government's side yet: CJP spokesperson
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das confirmed that the government has reached out but said they came very late.
"They have come very late, but we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them. There has been no clarity from their side as of now. The ball is in their court," he said, according to ANI.
Security measures
Delhi Police warn CJP protesters
Ahead of the CJP's scheduled march to Parliament, Delhi Police have tightened security.
Several entry points have been turned into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades and round-the-clock patrolling.
At least five metro stations in high-security areas have been shut.
The police have called the ongoing protest "illegal" and warned of action if demonstrators try to proceed toward Parliament.
Protest escalation
Wangchuk's health stable; CJP gaining support
Wangchuk, who was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, remains stable but continues his hunger strike.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also started an indefinite fast after Wangchuk's hospitalization.
The CJP has since gained support from opposition parties and online followers, with 22 million Instagram followers within days of the protest starting.
Strike conditions
Wangchuk's conditions to end fast
In a handwritten note from the hospital, Wangchuk said he would end his fast if the government took accountability for recent failures in the education system, particularly the NEET question paper leaks.
His second condition is that political leaders assure him that these issues will be raised in Parliament.
If health or other factors don't allow him to attend a planned Parliament march, top political leaders must visit him at the hospital and give assurances of fulfilling these conditions.