GPUs for AI research lying unused in India

Why this matters

This matters if you're excited about India leading in AI or dreaming of building the next big thing here.

The government approved the IndiaAI Mission with an outlay of about ₹10,300 crore, and has allocated funds that include GPU-related capacity (so far only about ₹800 crore of a ₹2,000 crore allocation for FY25-26 has been utilized; FY26-27 allocation is ₹1,000 crore), but if these resources aren't reaching people who can use them, it slows down innovation for everyone.

It's a reminder that having cool tech is only half the story—making sure it gets used is what really drives progress.