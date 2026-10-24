Graffiti at JNU supports Umar Khalid, Naxalbari after Jamia slogans

Graffiti calling for activist Umar Khalid's release and supporting Naxalbari popped up at JNU, just after similar "Free Kashmir" slogans appeared at Jamia Millia Islamia.

The ABVP says left-leaning student groups are behind it, and claims these acts are meant to disrupt campus peace, especially linking them to AISA president Neha Bora's recent push for Khalid's release.