Graffiti at JNU supports Umar Khalid, Naxalbari after Jamia slogans
India
Graffiti calling for activist Umar Khalid's release and supporting Naxalbari popped up at JNU, just after similar "Free Kashmir" slogans appeared at Jamia Millia Islamia.
The ABVP says left-leaning student groups are behind it, and claims these acts are meant to disrupt campus peace, especially linking them to AISA president Neha Bora's recent push for Khalid's release.
JNU probe hampered, administration vows action
JNU officials have started investigating, but say their work is tougher since some CCTV wires were cut.
Even with these setbacks, the administration says it is committed to keeping things calm and taking action against those responsible.