GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality drops to 'poor'
What's the story
Pollution curbs under GRAP 1 have been imposed in the National Capital Region after the air quality deteriorated to the "poor" category. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the AQI was 244 at 2:00pm. "The Air Quality lndex (AQI) of Delhi which was observed at 179 ('Moderate' Category) on 20.10.2026, has exhibited a sharp rise with AQI of 244 at 02:00 PM on 21.10.2026 ('Poor' Category)," the CAQM said.
Pollution curbs
What does GRAP Stage-I entail?
"Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in 'Poor' category in coming days," the CAQM added.
The stage involves measures like regular road sweeping, water sprinkling to control dust, and stricter dust management at construction sites.
Other steps include inspections of polluting vehicles, improved traffic management, and steps to reduce emissions from industries, power plants, and brick kilns.
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The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invokes Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as air quality is in "poor" quality. pic.twitter.com/5anhEcw33e— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2026
Minister
Our government implementing both long-term and short-term measures: Minister
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said this was the first time in years that the curbs have been implemented at a later stage of the season.
"For the past 10-12 years, Delhi's air has remained highly polluted. The previous government kept making excuses, blaming Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, but took no steps during its 12 years in power... Our government is implementing both long-term and short-term measures," he said.
Weather impact
First 'poor' day of the season
The decline in Delhi's air quality comes amid seasonal changes, with falling temperatures and fluctuating wind speeds affecting pollutant dispersion.
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that Delhi's AQI was 238 at 10:00am on Wednesday, marking the first "poor" day of the season.
The reading was 59 points higher than Tuesday afternoon's AQI of 179.
Monitoring data
IMD, IITM forecasts for AQI
Data from 56 of Delhi's 59 air quality monitoring stations revealed "very poor" air quality at Jahangirpuri and Pusa, with AQI readings of 308 and 314, respectively.
Meanwhile, Anand Vihar was among the 16 stations that reported "moderate" air quality.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) forecasts also indicated that the AQI is likely to remain in the "poor" category over coming days.