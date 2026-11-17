GRAP Stage III curbs lifted across Delhi-NCR after AQI improves
What's the story
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee on GRAP has decided to revoke GRAP Stage III after the daily AQI showed a downward trend, reaching 204 on Tuesday. All actions under GRAP Stages I and II, however, shall remain in force. The CAQM implemented Stage III of GRAP across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) last week.
Pollution levels
GRAP Stage III invoked as Delhi's AQI crossed 400-mark
The decision to invoke GRAP Stage III last week came after Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 400 mark for the second consecutive day.
Under GRAP III, all non-essential construction and demolition work, including earthwork, piling, open trenching, welding, painting, plastering, tiling and flooring, is banned.
The transfer of dust-generating materials like cement and sand is banned too.
However, some construction projects related to national security or essential services like railways, metro services, airports, and water supply are exempt.
AQI stations
24 monitoring stations reported 'moderate' air quality
According to air quality monitoring data, 24 of Delhi's 58 monitoring stations reported 'moderate' air quality, while 31 reported 'poor' air quality in the last 24 hours.
Siri Fort was the only station to report 'very poor' air quality, with an AQI of 303.
As per CPCB's classification, an AQI of 0-50 is 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.'