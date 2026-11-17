The decision to invoke GRAP Stage III last week came after Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 400 mark for the second consecutive day.

Under GRAP III, all non-essential construction and demolition work, including earthwork, piling, open trenching, welding, painting, plastering, tiling and flooring, is banned.

The transfer of dust-generating materials like cement and sand is banned too.

However, some construction projects related to national security or essential services like railways, metro services, airports, and water supply are exempt.