GRAP restrictions lifted in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves to 119 India Mar 16, 2026

Delhi-NCR just got some good news: officials have lifted all Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions after the air quality index (AQI) improved to a moderate 119 by Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the AQI was even lower at 97, and forecasts say it is likely to remain in the 'moderate' category for now.