GRAP restrictions lifted in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves to 119
India
Delhi-NCR just got some good news: officials have lifted all Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions after the air quality index (AQI) improved to a moderate 119 by Monday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, the AQI was even lower at 97, and forecasts say it is likely to remain in the 'moderate' category for now.
Aim to reduce annual average AQI by 15%
After a rough February with notably poor air, this improvement feels like a breath of fresh air, literally.
Recent rain and slightly warmer temperatures helped clear things up.
Still, Delhi is aiming bigger: there's a plan to cut the annual average AQI by 15% (no year provided in the source), so cleaner days might be here to stay if all goes well.