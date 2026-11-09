GRAP Stage III restricts older cars in NCR high-traffic zones
India
Delhi and parts of NCR just rolled out GRAP Stage III on November 6, 2026, to fight rising air pollution.
If you drive a BS-III petrol or BS-IV diesel (or older) car, you can't use it in high-traffic areas like Noida and Ghaziabad for now.
The good news? Two-wheelers aren't affected by this ban.
Adapted vehicles exempt, commercial goods barred
Some vehicles get a pass, like those specially adapted for persons with disabilities and used exclusively for their personal travel and certain BS-IV petrol cars.
For commercial rides, the rules are stricter: diesel-operated BS-IV and older light and medium goods vehicles registered outside Delhi cannot enter the capital.
Since these rules might change as pollution levels shift, it's smart to keep an eye on updates from CAQM or Delhi Traffic Police.