Greater Chennai Corporation deploys drones citywide ahead of heavy rains
Chennai is bracing for some serious rain in the next day or two, and the city's officials aren't taking any chances.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has rolled out drones across all zones to keep tabs on waterlogging and spot trouble spots fast.
All footage goes straight to zonal control rooms so teams can act quickly if things get messy.
GCC opens relief centers and kitchens
To keep everyone safe, GCC has set up 17 relief centers and eight central kitchens.
They're also using high-power motor pumps at flood-prone areas, keeping an eye on suburban water bodies, and stepping up mosquito control with 3,700 field workers on the job.
Commissioner Sameeran even checked out canal desilting work in Manali this week, so it looks like Chennai has a solid plan to handle whatever the skies throw down.