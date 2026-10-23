Greater Chennai Corporation mobilizes 132 boats for northeast monsoon response

Chennai is stepping up its flood game this northeast monsoon: GCC has rolled out 132 boats across the city's flood-prone areas.

Commissioner G.S. Sameeran said, "The GCC has mobilized 132 boats for flood-prone areas this Northeast monsoon."

S.B. Sekar, president of Madipakkam South East Youth Welfare Association, said their neighborhood received six boats, and last year, they sent only one boat to their locality, but this year, they have six boats.

A resident, R. Sethuraman, said they had demanded that the GCC utilize the boats to also distribute essential commodities, including milk, to those who call helpline 1913 during floods.