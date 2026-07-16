Greater Chennai Corporation officials suspended over fake bills and bribes
Big news from Chennai: six Greater Chennai Corporation officials have been suspended after being accused of faking bills and demanding bribes for jobs.
The group includes a zonal health officer, senior entomologist, assistant executive engineer, road worker, and clerk, so it's not just one department under fire.
Commissioner G.S. Sameeran says enough evidence
Commissioner G.S. Sameeran says there's enough evidence for the suspensions and an internal inquiry is already on.
If the charges stick, these officials could lose their jobs for good.
TVK expels Veera Veerasamy over 1.3L
Meanwhile, TVK expelled leader Veera Veerasamy after a viral video showed him allegedly taking ₹1.3 lakh from a government contractor.
Veerasamy denies it all: he claims the money was just loan repayment and says the DMK is out to ruin his name (and Chief Minister Vijay's too).