Greater Noida: Job loss, stress linked to recent suicides
India
A man, Shatrughan Sinha, allegedly died by suicide in Greater Noida West after reportedly losing his job and facing marital issues.
He jumped from the 16th floor of his apartment building—a reminder of how tough times can hit hard.
Police look into rising mental health concerns
Police are investigating Sinha's case and have sent his body for post-mortem. An engineering student also died by suicide in the area.
Unemployment and personal struggles were reported in Sinha's case.