Greater Noida: Parents dead, kids critical after poisoned family dinner

A family of five was found unconscious in their Greater Noida home on Thursday morning. The parents, aged 42 and 38, were rushed to a local hospital but were declared dead on arrival. Their three children, a 10-year-old daughter, an eight-year-old son, and a four-year-old daughter, were shifted to a specialized hospital in Delhi, where they remain in critical condition, Hindustan Times reported. The incident occurred in Sadullapur village and is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide case.

Last meal Children ate dinner last night The family's last meal was dinner on Wednesday night, according to their 10-year-old daughter. The tragedy was discovered around 8:30am Thursday when the girl woke up and informed her grandfather that her parents were unresponsive. The police were alerted at around 9:30am after neighbors were notified about the situation. The mother was five months pregnant at the time of the incident.

Ongoing investigation Investigated as possible murder-suicide Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central Noida, Santosh Kumar, stated that prima facie, all exhibited signs of poisoning. However, no suicide note has been found, and there is no immediate evidence of financial distress or family disputes. "So far, no information regarding financial distress, family disputes, or marital conflict has come to light," said a spokesperson for the Ecotech-III police station.

