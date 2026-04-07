Greater Noida pump sold water mixed gasoline, vehicles broke down
India
A gasoline pump in Greater Noida accidentally sold water-mixed fuel on April 4, 2026, after groundwater leaked into its underground tank.
This led to several vehicles breaking down soon after refueling, and frustrated drivers quickly spread the word across social media.
Indian Oil investigating Greater Noida station
Indian Oil and local officials investigated.
District Supply Officer Smriti Gautam shared that six people have officially complained so far, and Indian Oil will compensate those affected.
Fuel sales at the station are paused until safety checks wrap up.
Despite some online rumors, officials say there's no fuel shortage locally, so no need to panic.