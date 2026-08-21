Greater Noida sees 2 fires at gym and die-making factory
India
Greater Noida saw two big fires on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning: one at a gym in Sector 1 on Thursday morning, and another at a wooden die-making factory the day before.
In both cases, firefighters acted fast: five people were trapped on the gym's terrace but were all safely rescued.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in either incident.
Firefighters used multiple engines, short-circuit suspected
Firefighters used multiple engines and worked for hours to control both blazes.
Officials believe short circuits may have started the fires.
As Fire Officer Ajay Kumar put it, "Prima facie, it is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short-circuit," but what matters most is that everyone got out okay.