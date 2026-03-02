Greater Noida: Siblings killed in hit-and-run after returning home India Mar 02, 2026

A heartbreaking hit-and-run in Greater Noida on Saturday night took the lives of siblings Naveen Kumar (35) and Priyanshi (18).

Priyanshi had asked her brother to pick her up from Dadri since there was no public transport, but while riding home together, their motorcycle was struck by an unknown vehicle on Bisahda Road.

The driver sped off, leaving the siblings fatally injured.