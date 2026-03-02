Greater Noida: Siblings killed in hit-and-run after returning home
India
A heartbreaking hit-and-run in Greater Noida on Saturday night took the lives of siblings Naveen Kumar (35) and Priyanshi (18).
Priyanshi had asked her brother to pick her up from Dadri since there was no public transport, but while riding home together, their motorcycle was struck by an unknown vehicle on Bisahda Road.
The driver sped off, leaving the siblings fatally injured.
Case filed, vehicle being searched
Police are checking CCTV footage to track down the vehicle and have filed a case for negligence and rash driving.
The tragedy sparked protests from local residents, but things calmed after police stepped in.
Authorities are investigating the incident.