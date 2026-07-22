Greater Noida truck carrying rebars kills driver Amir aged 28
India
A serious accident in Chapraula, Greater Noida on July 21 took the life of a 28-year-old truck driver named Amir and left an auto rickshaw driver with minor injuries.
The truck, loaded with more than 100 iron rebars, swerved to avoid an auto rickshaw and crashed into an open drain and a power transformer, causing the heavy rods to smash into the cabin and trap Amir inside.
Firefighters recover body while police investigate
Firefighters and cranes worked for nearly two hours to recover Amir's body from the wreckage.
The injured auto rickshaw driver was treated and is now OK.
Police said the truck was speeding at the time; they will register a case once Amir's family files a complaint.
Investigations are ongoing to figure out exactly what went wrong in this tragic incident.