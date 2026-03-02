Greater Noida: Woman's body found, identity established via PAN card
India
A 23-year-old woman's body was found in a service lane near the Greater Noida Expressway early Monday morning.
The discovery was made by a sanitation worker, and a PAN card helped identify her while police are using PAN details to trace her address and approach family.
Police are investigating the case
Police believe she died two to three days before being found and think she may have been killed elsewhere, as there were no obvious injuries.
Officers are checking CCTV footage from the area and using her PAN card details to reach out to her family while they wait for post-mortem results.