Greater Noida's Golden I 9th floor fire leaves no injuries
India
A fire started on the ninth floor of the Golden I commercial building in Tech Zone-4, Greater Noida, early Thursday morning.
Thankfully, no one was hurt. Officials confirmed that the office was closed and everyone was safe.
The fire department responded quickly after getting the call at 9:40am.
Firefighters sent 5 trucks, probe underway
Five fire trucks and a hydraulic platform were sent to tackle the blaze.
Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar reassured that initial worries about someone being trapped turned out to be false, as everyone had already exited safely.
The fire is now fully out, and authorities are looking into what caused it.