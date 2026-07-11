Greater Noida's ₹194cr 8-lane railway overbridge shows damage after opening
Greater Noida's brand-new eight-lane railway overbridge, opened just two weeks ago, is already showing damage: thanks to the monsoon, parts of the road surface are peeling off and turning patchy.
The bridge cost ₹194 crore and was supposed to help with traffic jams, but now people are questioning how well it was built.
Residents want DFCCIL and railway intervention
The 1.6-kilometer bridge connects several key neighborhoods like Zeta 1 and Delta 1, making it a crucial route for locals.
Some residents have flagged possible construction flaws and want DFCCIL and railway officials to step in quickly.
"The damaged stretch should be repaired immediately before it turns into a safety hazard," said motorist Amit Chauhan.
Temporary fixes have started, but everyone's waiting for a proper response from the authorities.