Greater Noida's ₹194cr 8-lane railway overbridge shows damage after opening

Residents want DFCCIL and railway intervention

The 1.6-kilometer bridge connects several key neighborhoods like Zeta 1 and Delta 1, making it a crucial route for locals.

Some residents have flagged possible construction flaws and want DFCCIL and railway officials to step in quickly.

"The damaged stretch should be repaired immediately before it turns into a safety hazard," said motorist Amit Chauhan.

Temporary fixes have started, but everyone's waiting for a proper response from the authorities.