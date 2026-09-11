Greater self-reliance means higher economic activity, security for BRICS: Jaishankar 

He acknowledged that the forum is meeting at a time when global political and economic order is under churn.

"We are witnessing the economic consequences of geopolitical conflicts, of pandemics....climate-related disruptions. At the same time, rapid digitization and technological advances are opening new possibilities for growth, productivity and development."

The result, he said, is an economic landscape where both risks and opportunities are becoming more widely distributed and where the ability to "anticipate, adapt and respond is acquiring greater importance."