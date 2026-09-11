Greater self-reliance means higher economic activity, security for BRICS: Jaishankar
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday stressed the importance of boosting economic activity and economic security within BRICS. He was speaking at the BRICS Business Forum, where he emphasized strengthening business ties, diversifying commercial relationships, and building resilient supply networks. "The common thread is how to make it easier for businesses in our countries to find more partners...and convert complementarities into viable commercial partnerships. For BRICS particularly, higher economic activity and higher economic security mean greater self-reliance," he said.
EAM
Objective was to strengthen ability to absorb shocks
He said the objective was to strengthen the ability to absorb shocks while remaining connected and competitive.
"That calls for genuine market practices, dependable logistics, a predictable business environment, diversified commercial relationships, and transparent trade and investment. It also calls for energy systems capable of coping with disruption and transition pathways that are suited to different national circumstances," he said.
Twitter Post
India brings large and growing market: EAM
#WATCH | BRICS Summit 2026 | At BRICS Business Forum, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says, "India brings a large and growing market, expanding manufacturing capabilities, deeper pools of talent, digital experience and a dynamic innovation and entrepreneurial base. As… pic.twitter.com/VVFnINyVWK— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026
Summit topics
Rapid digitization, technological advances opening new possibilities for growth
He acknowledged that the forum is meeting at a time when global political and economic order is under churn.
"We are witnessing the economic consequences of geopolitical conflicts, of pandemics....climate-related disruptions. At the same time, rapid digitization and technological advances are opening new possibilities for growth, productivity and development."
The result, he said, is an economic landscape where both risks and opportunities are becoming more widely distributed and where the ability to "anticipate, adapt and respond is acquiring greater importance."
Forum significance
About BRICS Business Forum
The BRICS Business Forum is the main platform for private-sector engagement within the grouping.
It is held annually in the host country of the BRICS Summit, just before the leaders' meeting.
The forum brings together business leaders, government ministers, and heads of state to discuss trade, investment, finance, technology, and sustainable economic development issues that shape the BRICS agenda.