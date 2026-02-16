'Green Mumbai': New waste rules, tools, and tech on show
A session at Mumbai Climate Week discussed efforts to tackle the city's massive daily trash—about 7,000 tons—by focusing on better segregation.
BMC's Deputy Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar summed it up: strong rules, active citizens, and community groups teaming up to make real change.
New rules and tech to tackle trash
Get ready for color-coded trucks collecting wet waste (which is nearly three-fourths of all the city's garbage).
Groups also showed off new tools and campaigns to help people sort their trash at home.
Plus, with upgrades and new systems being rolled out, the city hopes this shift will cut landfill use and greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner Mumbai.
Reconnecting people with their waste
This isn't just about bins—it's about making Mumbai greener and giving everyone a role in fixing the waste problem.
As speaker Manjyot Kaur Ahluwalia put it, reconnecting people with their own waste (and those who manage it) could be a game-changer for the city.