GRID-India warns silent exits by data centers threaten power grid
India's booming data center scene is putting serious pressure on the national power grid.
GRID-India has raised a red flag over "silent exits" (when data centers suddenly switch to backup power during grid issues, causing sharp drops in demand and making the whole system unstable).
This kind of disruption isn't just theory; similar problems have already caused big headaches abroad.
GRID-India urges data centers near renewables
At a recent Central Electricity Authority (CEA) conclave on AI and the power sector on October 15, GRID-INDIA's chairman and managing director Samir Chandra Saxena called for better teamwork between data center builders and transmission planners.
With data center capacity set to skyrocket by 2030, he suggested placing new centers closer to renewable energy sources like those in Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, experts like Nasscom's vice-president and head of public policy Ashish Agarwal are pushing for "test data centers" to try out smarter cooling tech and AI solutions: ideas that could help keep both the grid (and your favorite apps) running smoothly.