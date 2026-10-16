GRID-India warns silent exits by data centers threaten power grid

At a recent Central Electricity Authority (CEA) conclave on AI and the power sector on October 15, GRID-INDIA's chairman and managing director Samir Chandra Saxena called for better teamwork between data center builders and transmission planners.

With data center capacity set to skyrocket by 2030, he suggested placing new centers closer to renewable energy sources like those in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, experts like Nasscom's vice-president and head of public policy Ashish Agarwal are pushing for "test data centers" to try out smarter cooling tech and AI solutions: ideas that could help keep both the grid (and your favorite apps) running smoothly.