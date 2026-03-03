'Groped by men': Foreign tourist's Holi celebration in India
A foreign tourist says she was groped by several men while celebrating Holi in India, after a video of the incident went viral on March 3, 2026.
The clip shows her surrounded as colors are applied, but she alleges the men crossed boundaries and touched her without consent.
The story has sparked big conversations online about festival safety and respecting personal space.
Online reactions
After sharing that she'd been warned not to go out on Holi, the woman described feeling very unsafe at one point.
Social media users have rallied behind her, condemning the alleged behavior and pushing for more respect around consent at public events.
Many worry incidents like this could discourage women from joining in future celebrations and hurt India's image abroad.