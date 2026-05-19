'Grounds unreasonable': Delhi court denies interim bail to Umar Khalid 

A Delhi court has rejected the interim bail plea of student leader Umar Khalid , accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Khalid had sought interim bail for 15 days to attend the Chehlum ritual following the death of his uncle and to attend to his mother's pre- and post-medical surgery, scheduled for June 2.

Bail rejection 'Unreasonable reasons cited for bail' However, Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Courts dismissed Khalid's plea, observing that the reasons cited were unreasonable. The court observed that attending the Chehlum ceremony is not that necessary and if the relationship were so immediate and thick, he would have asked for release at the time of death and not after a long time. On his mother's surgery, it said there are other family members who can take care of her needs during this period.

Judge 'The surgery is very simple' The judge stated that just because Khalid and the other accused had previously been given interim bail and have never violated terms, it does not mean that every time the accused wants relief, it should be granted. "Further...the surgery is very simple, i.e., just for removal of lumps and there seems to be no actual requirement or help from....the applicant. Accordingly, finding the reasons unreasonable, the Court doesn't deem it appropriate to grant the desired relief," the court said.

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Opposition stance Delhi Police opposed Khalid's plea The Delhi Police had opposed Khalid's bail plea on Monday, arguing that his release could have implications on public order and administration, considering the sensitivity of the case. They contended that the interim bail plea is completely misconceived, devoid of merit, and liable to be dismissed because no urgent or compelling circumstance exists to justify the award of interim bail to Khalid.

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