Group of 5,201 devotees departs Jammu as yatra exceeds 325,000
India
Another big group, 5,201 people, set off from Jammu early Thursday for the Amarnath Yatra.
Spirits were high as devotees chanted Bam Bam Bhole while heading toward the famous cave shrine in Kashmir.
This year's 57-day pilgrimage kicked off on July 2 and has already seen more than 325,000 participants.
Amarnath pilgrims split into 2 convoys
This batch included a mix of men, women, sadhus, sadhvis, children, and even one transgender person.
Pilgrims split into two convoys: one left at 3am for Baltal and another at 3:30am for Pahalgam.
The yatra wraps up on August 28 and remains a huge spiritual event for Hindus making the trek to Lord Shiva's Himalayan cave.