GSMA report: online shopping fraud most common scam in India
India
Consumers in India are encountering different forms of scams, with a new GSMA report showing that 33% of respondents who had experienced scams reported online shopping fraud.
Prize, lottery, and inheritance scams (31%) and job or income scams (30%) are also making the rounds, catching many off guard.
Messaging apps linked to 42% scams
Messaging apps were involved in 42% of scams, followed by social media (37%), and email (33%).
AI-powered tricks like fake messages and deepfake videos are everywhere. Almost nine out of 10 people noticed them.
After getting scammed, most folks tightened their security habits, and a big majority reached out to police or banks for help, though some still kept quiet about it.