GTL Infrastructure discovers 132-foot tower and generator missing in Dumraon
India
A massive 132-foot mobile tower and its generator have mysteriously disappeared from Dumraon in Bihar's Buxar district.
The equipment, unused for years and out of lease since 2022, was only noticed missing when GTL Infrastructure staff showed up for repairs.
GTL Infrastructure files police complaint
GTL Infrastructure has filed a police complaint, and officers are now investigating the matter, with the landowner, Harenath Yadav, who said he'd sent four notices to the company after payments stopped.
Locals admit they thought the tower had just been dismantled by the company; now, they're left scratching their heads over how something so big could vanish without anyone noticing.