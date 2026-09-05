Gudalur Division sets traps for 2nd tiger near Nambalakkottai, Vimalagiri
India
There's some serious wildlife action happening in Gudalur Forest Division; forest officials are trying to catch a second tiger that's been spotted near villages in Nambalakkottai and Vimalagiri for the past two weeks.
Locals are worried, so the Forest Department has set up trap cages and camera traps to keep an eye on things, following orders from top wildlife officials.
Teams tracking 2 separate tigers
A special team is now tracking this new tiger in Vimalagiri, while another group is still searching for a different tiger, the one linked to two tragic deaths in O'Valley last month.
Officials made it clear these are separate animals.
With both teams working at once, the goal is to keep communities safe while also managing the tigers responsibly.